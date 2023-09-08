Luke Maile vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .242.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (16.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 61 games so far this year.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.257
|.273
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.514
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|26/4
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Cardinals give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Rom (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.
