Maria Sakkari's run in the San Diego Open in San Diego, California has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Emma Navarro. Sakkari has +750 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Barnes Tennis Center.

Sakkari at the 2023 San Diego Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: September 9-16
  • Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari's Next Match

On Thursday, September 14 at 9:45 PM ET, Sakkari will play Navarro in the quarterfinals, after beating Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 2-2 (in a forfeit) in the previous round.

Sakkari Stats

  • Sakkari advanced past Osorio Serrano 6-3, 2-2 (retired) on Wednesday to make the .
  • Sakkari has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 32-21.
  • Sakkari has a match record of 23-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
  • In her 53 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Sakkari has averaged 22.7 games.
  • In her 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played 23.5 games per match.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sakkari has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.
  • Sakkari has won 32.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

