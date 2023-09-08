How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 163 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 16th in MLB, slugging .413.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (672 total runs).
- The Reds rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Reds hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Abbott is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the year.
- Abbott is trying to record his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.