Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .724 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .259.
- Stephenson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 120), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 37 games this season (30.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.8% of his games this year (43 of 120), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.265
|AVG
|.252
|.351
|OBP
|.324
|.403
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|25
|53/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Rom (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .310 to opposing batters.
