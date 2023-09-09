On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.

Bader has gotten a hit in 50 of 87 games this season (57.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.3% of his games this year, Bader has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 38 .234 AVG .237 .275 OBP .269 .371 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 25/6 9 SB 8

