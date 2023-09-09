Harrison Bader vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.133 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 50 of 87 games this season (57.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Bader has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.237
|.275
|OBP
|.269
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|9
|SB
|8
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
