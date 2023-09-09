On Saturday, Hunter Renfroe (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Hunter Renfroe At The Plate

Renfroe is batting .242 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Renfroe has picked up a hit in 74 of 131 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (19 of 131), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Renfroe has driven in a run in 34 games this season (26.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 67 .235 AVG .234 .350 OBP .294 .412 SLG .375 1 XBH 22 1 HR 7 4 RBI 30 2/3 K/BB 59/21 0 SB 0

