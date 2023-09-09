Nick Senzel vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .227 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 44 of 82 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29 games this year (35.4%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.211
|AVG
|.246
|.255
|OBP
|.338
|.352
|SLG
|.426
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Thompson (4-5) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
