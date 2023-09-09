Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) and the St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 11-9 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 9.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (4-5) for the Cardinals and Carson Spiers for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 11, Cardinals 10.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 49 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 36 of 73 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (676 total runs).

The Reds have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule