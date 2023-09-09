Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 138 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .268/.356/.453 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Zack Thompson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Thompson Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (4-5) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- In five starts, Thompson has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 2.2 frames per outing.
- He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Thompson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 29
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 23
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 18
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.367/.453 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
