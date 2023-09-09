Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has 138 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.356/.453 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Thompson Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (4-5) for his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts, Thompson has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 2.2 frames per outing.

He has 11 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 3 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 4.0 5 3 2 3 4 at Pirates Aug. 23 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 18 5.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 147 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.367/.453 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 8 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

