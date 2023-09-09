Willson Contreras rides a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (62-79) game against the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (4-5) to the mound, while Carson Spiers will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carson Spiers

The Reds are sending Spiers (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has a 6.75 ERA and 15.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .333 against him over his one games this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.91 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .275.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Thompson has three starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 2.2 innings per outing.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

