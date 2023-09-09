The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.2%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this season (20 of 81), with two or more RBI six times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 81 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .190 AVG .255 .299 OBP .344 .330 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 36/13 K/BB 28/12 2 SB 6

