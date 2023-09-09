TJ Friedl -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .268 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 73 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Friedl has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .271 AVG .265 .336 OBP .335 .502 SLG .359 24 XBH 14 9 HR 3 33 RBI 18 45/16 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

