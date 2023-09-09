On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks while batting .257.

In 62.0% of his games this season (75 of 121), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (30.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .263 AVG .252 .348 OBP .324 .399 SLG .379 13 XBH 17 7 HR 4 23 RBI 25 55/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings