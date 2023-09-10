Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Bengals vs. Browns Game – Week 1
Check out best bets for when AFC North foes match up as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
When is Bengals vs. Browns?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Cincinnati 27 - Browns 18
- The Bengals have a 56.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bengals finished 10-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.9% of those games).
- Cincinnati had an 11-3 record last year (winning 78.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Browns won four of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Cleveland had a record of 2-5 when it was set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers last season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2)
- Against the spread, the Bengals were 12-4-0 last season.
- Cincinnati's ATS record as at least 2-point favorites was 9-5 last season.
- The Browns beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.
- Cleveland had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 2 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- Cincinnati and Cleveland combined to average 0.2 less points per game a season ago than the total of 47.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.0 fewer points per game (42.5) last season than this game's total of 47.5 points.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, eight Browns games went over the point total.
Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|87.2
|9
Amari Cooper Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games (2022)
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|17
|68.2
|9
