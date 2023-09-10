Division rivals Cincinnati (0-0) and Cleveland (0-0) will meet in a matchup of AFC North teams on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Browns matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Bengals vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bengals were winning nine times, trailed three times, and were knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Looking at the first quarter last year, Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points scored on offense (best in NFL) and gave up an average of 2.8 points on defense (second-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Browns led seven times, trailed two times, and were tied eight times.

Offensively, the Browns averaged four points in the first quarter (16th-ranked) last year. They allowed 2.3 points on average in the first quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in two games.

Offensively, Cincinnati put up an average of 8.3 points in the second quarter (sixth-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter (26th-ranked).

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Browns won the second quarter in five games last year, and were outscored in the second quarter in 12 games.

On offense, the Browns averaged 5.4 points in the second quarter (31st-ranked) last season. They gave up 7.8 points on average in the second quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last season, Cincinnati's offense averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it allowed 4.1 points on average in the third quarter.

The Browns won the third quarter in seven games last year, lost the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last season, the Browns averaged 3.9 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and surrendered an average of 5.9 points on defense (29th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Bengals' 16 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 11 times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Cincinnati put up an average of 6.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Browns won the fourth quarter four times, lost 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, the Browns averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter (13th-ranked) last year. They gave up 7.9 points on average in the fourth quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

Bengals vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Bengals led after the first half in nine games, trailed after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Cincinnati's offense averaged 14.6 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 11.3 points on average in the first half.

The Browns led after the first half in five games last year (3-2 in those contests), trailed after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were tied after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Browns averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 10.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

The Bengals won the second half in 10 games last season (8-2 record in those games). They were outscored in the second half in six games (4-2).

In the second half last season, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Browns won the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), were outscored in the second half 11 times (2-9), and tied the second half two times (1-1).

The Browns averaged 10 points on offense and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half last season.

