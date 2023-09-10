The injury report for the Indiana Fever (12-27) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (19-20) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever fell in their last outing 76-59 against the Sun on Friday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1 Kristy Wallace Out Knee 6.6 2.2 1.9

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSNX

BSIN and BSNX Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is tops on the Fever at 8.3 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.3 assists and 14.3 points. She is ninth in the league in rebounding.

Kelsey Mitchell paces her team in both points (18.1) and assists (3.2) per game, and also puts up 1.6 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Erica Wheeler leads her team in assists per game (5.1), and also posts 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

NaLyssa Smith posts 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Victoria Vivians averages 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.4% from the floor.

