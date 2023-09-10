When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns square off in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ja'Marr Chase find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chase was targeted 134 times last season and converted that into 87 grabs for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine TDs.

In seven of 12 games last year, Chase reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple TD receptions).

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 16 10 129 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 9 5 54 0 Week 3 @Jets 10 6 29 1 Week 4 Dolphins 6 4 81 0 Week 5 @Ravens 12 7 50 0 Week 6 @Saints 10 7 132 2 Week 7 Falcons 11 8 130 2 Week 13 Chiefs 8 7 97 0 Week 14 Browns 15 10 119 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 13 7 60 1 Week 16 @Patriots 11 8 79 0 Week 18 Ravens 13 8 86 1 Wild Card Ravens 12 9 84 1 Divisional @Bills 8 5 61 1 Championship Game @Chiefs 8 6 75 0

