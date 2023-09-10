On Sunday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .269 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Fraley has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 98), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41 games this year (41.8%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 44
.276 AVG .261
.339 OBP .368
.512 SLG .428
22 XBH 11
9 HR 6
32 RBI 32
37/11 K/BB 28/23
7 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
