On Sunday, Jake Fraley (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .269 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 98 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 98), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 41 games this year (41.8%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .276 AVG .261 .339 OBP .368 .512 SLG .428 22 XBH 11 9 HR 6 32 RBI 32 37/11 K/BB 28/23 7 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings