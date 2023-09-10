Joe Burrow has a tough matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allowed 196.2 passing yards per game last season, fifth-best in the league.

Last season Burrow collected 4,475 yards passing (279.7 per game), going 414-for-606 (68.3%) with 35 TDs and 12 INTs. Burrow also rushed for 257 yards on 75 attempts with five rushing touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per game.

Burrow vs. the Browns

Burrow vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 251 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 251 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cleveland allowed over 300 passing yards to two QBs last season.

The Browns surrendered at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Browns allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

The 196.2 yards per game allowed by the Browns through the air last season were the fifth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Browns' defense was ranked fifth in the NFL at 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game last year.

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 265.5 (-115)

265.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-154)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in five games last year, or 31.2% of games with a prop available.

The Bengals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring.

With 4,475 yards on 606 pass attempts, Burrow was 10th in the NFL with 7.4 yards per attempt last year.

Burrow had a passing touchdown in all 16 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in 11 of them.

Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-120)

Burrow Rushing Insights

Last season Burrow hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

Burrow ran for a touchdown in five games last season, but did not score more than one in a single game.

Burrow's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 33-for-53 / 338 YDS / 2 TDs / 4 INTs 6 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 24-for-36 / 199 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 23-for-36 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 20-for-31 / 287 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 24-for-35 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 28-for-37 / 300 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 34-for-42 / 481 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 25-for-35 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 22-for-28 / 206 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 24-for-39 / 355 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 22-for-37 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 25-for-31 / 286 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 18-for-33 / 239 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 27-for-39 / 200 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 40-for-52 / 375 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 25-for-42 / 215 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 23-for-32 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 23-for-36 / 242 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 26-for-41 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

