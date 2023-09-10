Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson in Week 1: Bengals vs. Browns Preview, Stats
Who has the advantage at the QB position when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) square off against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Burrow this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson Matchup
|Joe Burrow
|2022 Stats
|Deshaun Watson
|16
|Games Played
|6
|68.3%
|Completion %
|58.2%
|4,475 (279.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,102 (183.7)
|35
|Touchdowns
|7
|12
|Interceptions
|5
|257 (16.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|175 (29.2)
|5
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Joe Burrow Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 265.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Browns Defensive Stats
- Last season, the Browns' defense was 20th in the NFL with 22.4 points allowed per game and 15th with 331.2 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it came to defending the pass, Cleveland's D was on top of its game, with 3,336 passing yards allowed last year (fifth-fewest in NFL).
- Against the run, the Browns' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 25th in the league with 2,295 rushing yards allowed (135 per game).
- Defensively, Cleveland ranked 16th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 55.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 19th at 39.5%.
Who comes out on top when the Bengals and the Browns square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Bengals Defensive Stats
- Last season, the Bengals' defensive unit was clicking, as it ranked fifth in the league with 322 points allowed (20.1 per game).
- When it came to stopping the pass, Cincinnati ranked 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,665) and third in passing touchdowns allowed (17).
- Against the run, the Bengals' D was on top of its game, with 1,706 rushing yards allowed last season (fifth-fewest in NFL).
- Defensively, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (52%) and 20th in third-down percentage allowed (39.6%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.