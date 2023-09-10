Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Greene (3-6) for the Reds and Miles Mikolas (7-10) for the Cardinals.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 33 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 18-15 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.

The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule