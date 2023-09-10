The St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) will look to Willson Contreras, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (3-6, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.63 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (3-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.75 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 17 starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 10th in the league (.428) and 196 home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.

Mikolas is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Mikolas will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 30 outings this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Reds

The opposing Reds offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (165) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1212 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 679 runs.

Mikolas has a 3.46 ERA and a 1.077 WHIP against the Reds this season in 13 innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over two appearances.

