The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The spread predicts a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Titans matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Titans vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Titans led eight times, were losing three times, and were knotted up six times.

In the first quarter last season, the Titans averaged 4.9 points on offense and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense.

The Saints led eight times, were behind seven times, and were knotted up two times at the end of the first quarter last year.

Offensively, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter (15th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Titans won the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Titans' offense averaged 6.7 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Saints won the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and tied three times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, New Orleans scored an average of 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last season. On defense, it ceded 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Titans outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, the Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Saints won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

In the third quarter last season, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points scored on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 3.4 points (sixth-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Titans won the fourth quarter in five games last season, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Titans averaged 2.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense.

In the Saints' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, New Orleans put up an average of 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.1 points on defense.

Titans vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans were leading after the first half in eight games last season (5-3 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2).

In the first half last season, the Titans averaged 11.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Saints were leading after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in seven games (4-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

New Orleans posted an average of 10.4 points on offense in the first half last season and allowed an average of 8.6 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Titans won the second half in four games last year, were outscored in the second half in 12 games, and were knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Titans averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 10.7 points on defense in the second half last season.

In terms of second-half scoring last season, the Saints won the second half in nine games and lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last year, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points on offense. It allowed an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half.

