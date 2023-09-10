Titans vs. Saints: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Saints (0-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Saints and Titans can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Titans vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|3
|41.5
|-155
|+130
Titans vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans and their opponents combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 17 games last season.
- Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its outings last year, 0.8 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Titans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Last season, the Titans were the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- Last season, Tennessee won two of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
New Orleans Saints
- Saints games last season went over this contest's total of 41.5 points six times.
- New Orleans' matchups last season had an average point total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Saints' record against the spread last season was 6-10-0.
- The Saints won four of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
- New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
Saints vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Saints
|19.4
|22
|20.3
|9
|42.2
|6
|Titans
|17.5
|28
|21.1
|14
|42.3
|5
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|41.3
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|22.3
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|2-4-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|43.6
|40.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|23.4
|22.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-0
|4-5-0
|2-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|4-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|3-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-8
|1-4
|2-4
