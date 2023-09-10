The New Orleans Saints (0-0) take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Saints and Titans can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Titans vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41.5 -155 +130

Titans vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans and their opponents combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 17 games last season.

Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its outings last year, 0.8 more points than the point total for this game.

The Titans had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Titans were the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Last season, Tennessee won two of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

Saints games last season went over this contest's total of 41.5 points six times.

New Orleans' matchups last season had an average point total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints' record against the spread last season was 6-10-0.

The Saints won four of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Saints vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 6 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 5

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

