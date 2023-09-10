According to oddsmakers, the New Orleans Saints (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (0-0). The game's point total is listed at 41.5.

Before the Saints play the Titans, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Saints, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Saints Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tennessee was 8-6-0 last season.

The Titans were 4-2 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In 17 Tennessee games last year, five of them hit the over.

New Orleans' record against the spread last season was 6-10-0.

The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.

Last season, six of New Orleans' 17 games hit the over.

Titans Player Props

