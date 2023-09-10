Tyler Stephenson and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (76 of 122), with more than one hit 26 times (21.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (44 of 122), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .262 AVG .252 .346 OBP .324 .401 SLG .379 14 XBH 17 7 HR 4 24 RBI 25 56/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings