The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl ready for the first of a three-game series against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +100. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have put together a 19-15 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 12-12 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-73-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 38-32 26-31 47-40 53-49 20-22

