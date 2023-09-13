Currently the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1400 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last year.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +1800 2 September 17 Ravens - +1600 3 September 25 Rams - +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +700 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2000 14 December 10 Colts - +25000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +1800

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.