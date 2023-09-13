The Detroit Tigers (66-78) will look to Matt Vierling, on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) for the Tigers and Connor Phillips for the Reds.

Reds vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (11-7, 3.18 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

The Reds are sending Phillips (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .300 against him. He has a 9.64 ERA and averages 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (11-7) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, a 3.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128 in 22 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

