Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

Fueled by 448 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 696 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Derek Law will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing one hit.

He has finished 34 appearances without allowing an earned run in 48 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Abbott José Quintana 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Dallas Keuchel 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda

