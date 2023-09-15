Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Boone County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Cooper High School at Great Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.