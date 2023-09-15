Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you live in Fayette County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Bryan Station High School at Tates Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.