Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Franklin County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer County High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.