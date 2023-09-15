We have 2023 high school football competition in Franklin County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: West Liberty, KY

West Liberty, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer County High School at Franklin County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Frankfort, KY

Frankfort, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School