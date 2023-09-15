Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hardin County, Kentucky has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.