Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Martin County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Martin County High School at Magoffin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Salyersville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.