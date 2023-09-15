High school football is happening this week in Nelson County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Breckinridge County High School at Nelson County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Bardstown, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at Bethlehem High School