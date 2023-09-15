Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Pulaski County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Pulaski County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Somerset High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.