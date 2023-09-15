David Peterson takes the mound for the New York Mets on Friday against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 171 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 450 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 15th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 698.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Reds rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (4-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed one hit in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Greene has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Dallas Keuchel 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Kenta Maeda

