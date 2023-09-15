High school football is on the schedule this week in Taylor County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Boyle County High School at Taylor County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset High School at Campbellsville High School