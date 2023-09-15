Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Warren County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
South Warren High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren East High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
