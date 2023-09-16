In the contest between the Kentucky Wildcats and Akron Zips on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Kentucky vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (+25.5) Over (49.5) Kentucky 35, Akron 17

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

The Wildcats have posted one win against the spread this season.

Kentucky has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, six fewer than the average total in this season's Kentucky contests.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Zips have a 7.7% chance to win.

The Zips have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

The Zips' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Akron games this season have averaged an over/under of 55.5 points, six more than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 36 15.5 36 15.5 -- -- Akron 22.5 22.5 24 21 21 24

