The Akron Zips (1-1) are facing tough odds as 25.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0). The total has been set at 49.5 points for this game.

Kentucky ranks 76th in total offense (385.5 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (303 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Akron is generating 22.5 points per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 64th in the FBS defensively (22.5 points allowed per game).

Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Kentucky vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -25.5 -105 -115 49.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

In 13 games last year, Will Levis passed for 2,406 yards (185.1 per game), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.4%.

In 13 games, Christopher Rodriguez Jr. ran for 904 yards (69.5 per game) and six TDs.

Barion Brown had 50 catches for 628 yards (48.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In 13 games, Dane Key had 37 catches for 519 yards (39.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, J.J. Weaver posted 44 tackles, three TFL, and three sacks in 13 games last year.

Jordan Wright had one interception to go with 45 tackles, five TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

Trevin Wallace recorded 1.5 sacks in addition to his four TFL, 46 tackles, and two interceptions a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Keidron Smith racked up 42 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions in 13 games.

