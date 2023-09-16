Kentucky vs. Akron: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Akron Zips (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 25.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Akron matchup.
Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Kentucky vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-25.5)
|49.5
|-3000
|+1200
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-26)
|49.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-25.5)
|49.5
|-3500
|+1280
Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Kentucky has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 25.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Akron has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
