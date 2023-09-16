Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is the setting for the Louisville Cardinals' (2-0) matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Louisville ranks 42nd in scoring defense this year (17 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 47.5 points per game. Indiana is generating 22 points per contest on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 15 points per game (34th-ranked) on defense.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Louisville vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Louisville Indiana 582 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.5 (95th) 327 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.5 (12th) 285.5 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (80th) 296.5 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (84th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 5 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 494 pass yards for Louisville, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 56 rushing yards (28 ypg) on 13 carries.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 231 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times. He's also tacked on three catches for 49 yards (24.5 per game).

Isaac Guerendo has 90 yards (45 per game) on 17 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 60 yards in the passing game (on five catches).

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 170 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets) with three touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has caught five passes for 98 yards (49 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has compiled 260 yards on 73.1% passing this season.

Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 40 yards.

Josh Henderson has rushed for 65 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, while also catching four passes for 58 yards.

Omar Cooper Jr. paces his team with 101 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Cam Camper has six receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 72 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Donaven McCulley has racked up 64 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

