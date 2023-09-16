The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) play an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

While Middle Tennessee ranks 85th in total defense with 373.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking sixth-worst (248 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, Murray State is accumulating 20.5 points per game (64th-ranked). It ranks 76th in the FCS on defense (33 points given up per game).

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Murray State Middle Tennessee 325 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248 (127th) 443 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (76th) 162.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.5 (119th) 162.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (111th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams leads Murray State with 172 yards on 15-of-32 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 10 carries.

Kywon Morgan has rushed 19 times for 59 yards.

Q'Darryius Jennings has collected 57 yards (on 11 carries) with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields leads his team with 69 receiving yards on two receptions with two touchdowns.

Golden Eke has collected 59 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) on three receptions.

Cole Rusk has racked up 55 reciving yards (27.5 ypg) this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee so far this season. He has 341 passing yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 50 yards (25 ypg) on 19 carries.

Frank Peasant has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 45 yards (22.5 per game).

Elijah Metcalf's 82 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted nine times and has collected eight catches.

Justin Olson has hauled in five passes while averaging 28.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jeremy Tate Jr. has been the target of 10 passes and racked up six receptions for 50 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest.

