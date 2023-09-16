The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will look to upset the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Oregon State has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

San Diego State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Oregon State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Pac-12 +350 Bet $100 to win $350 San Diego State To Win the MWC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.