Saturday's game features the New York Mets (68-79) and the Cincinnati Reds (77-72) facing off at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.03 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 20-15 in those contests.

The Reds have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 703 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

Reds Schedule