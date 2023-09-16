Pete Alonso will lead the New York Mets into a matchup with TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 20-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Reds a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-74-2).

The Reds have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 41-33 26-32 50-40 53-50 23-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.