The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets will play on Saturday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB action with 173 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (703 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

Reds hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.73 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.403).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday, Sept. 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.

Abbott is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Abbott heads into this game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Dallas Keuchel 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Kenta Maeda 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott -

