The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) visit the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ohio State owns the 72nd-ranked offense this year (29 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 5 points allowed per game. Western Kentucky's offense has been thriving, posting 46.5 points per contest (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 65th by giving up 23 points per game.

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on FOX, read on.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Ohio State 449 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431 (66th) 454 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.5 (2nd) 122 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (87th) 327 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has put up 589 passing yards, or 294.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.5% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed 15 times for 78 yards.

Markese Stepp has run for 69 yards across 13 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Easton Messer has hauled in 134 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dalvin Smith has totaled 107 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Blue Smith's nine targets have resulted in eight receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 497 yards (248.5 ypg) on 34-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 103 yards on 17 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 14 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 178 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 18 targets) with two touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has caught eight passes for 110 yards (55 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade Stover has been the target of seven passes and compiled five receptions for 98 yards, an average of 49 yards per contest.

